Henry Ford Hospital reveals encouraging Covid-19 numbers, vaccine plans

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Doctors at Henry Ford Health Systems say Covid-19 numbers are on the decline across the board, and there is currently no sign of a post-holiday surge.

“The numbers have declined significantly. We are currently around 2,600 cases per day compared to a high of 5,000 cases per day a few weeks ago,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer for Henry Ford Hospital, Adnan Munkarah, M.D.

There is more good news as hospitalization are also down by 60% across Henry Ford Hospitals since the high point in early December. In Jackson, there are currently 33 people hospitalized with Covid-19, and the positivity rate is also down from 16% to 9%.

“We’ve continued to see that case burden decrease coming into the new year, so that’s been a very positive direction,” said Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Doctor Courtland Keteyian.

However, when it comes to vaccine rollout it’s a constant battle for supply to meet demand. Henry Ford hospitals expect to receive their next shipment of vaccines next week.

“We’re prepared and will open as many as eight appointment only vaccination sites throughout the region with a combined capacity to vaccinate between four and five thousand people per day,” said President of Healthcare Operations, and Chief Operating Officer at Henry Ford Hospital, Bob Riney.

The hospital is urging people to make sure they are signed up for their electronic patient information system they call “My Chart.” Sign-ups can be done at Henryford.com, so you can be notified when it’s their turn to get vaccinated.

“All of our patients who are eligible for vaccination will then either receive a text message, or a voice mail based on the contact information provided ,” said Riney.

The hospital is asking for patience as they plan to coordinate several million vaccine appointments over the coming months.