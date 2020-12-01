Henry Ford Hospitals preparing for vaccine arrival

Vials of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate BNT162b2 are sorted at a Pfizer facility in Puurs, Belgium in an undated still image from video. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—New concerning data shows Michigan hospital beds are filling up. Henry Ford Hospitals across the state say 80% of surgical, and ICU beds are currently taken up by Covid-19 patients. Doctors on the front lines in Jackson say, seeing the same thing over and over is painful, and it’s taking a toll.

“There’s a point in time where you kind of see the same thing again, and again, and you kind of say ok why are people not listening to people that know more than me,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Health Systems, Dr. Vivek Kak.

Right now, there are 57 Covid-19 patients at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson. That’s up significantly from previous months.

The good news is two promising vaccines are moving closer to approval, and Henry Ford in Jackson has already been named as a distribution site, and preparation for the arrival, and storage is underway.

“We are very excited that we have had all the freezers that are needed to store both the Pfizer, and Moderna vaccine when they become available,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Adnan Munkarah.

The freezers must maintain a temperature as low as minus 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Experts say, don’t expect just anyone to get the first batch.

“We definitely know health care workers are going to be in that group, and there is talk about nursing homes, and residents also being a part of that group,” said Dr. Kak.

The state is hoping to receive several hundred thousand doses by the end of the year. Henry Ford Hospital also says, they do have the capacity to provide additional bedding if necessary.