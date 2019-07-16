Here comes the heat! What to watch for to stay safe

Mid-Michigan is in line to get blasted by excessive heat Thursday through Saturday.

According to StormTracker 6 chief meteorologist David Young heat indexes may top 100 degrees those days.

It’s important that you stay safe during those high temperatures with the possibility of heat stroke and heat exhaustion a risk, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has some reminders for staying cool:

Courtesy: CDC

Look for the warning signs of heat cramps. Those could be muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms and legs. If you have those signs, go to a cooler location. Remove excess clothing. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if cramps last more than an hour.

Signs of heat exhaustion would be heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, or fainting. If those signs are present you should go to an air-conditioned place and lie down. Loosen or remove clothing. Take a cool bath. Take sips of cool sports drinks with salt and sugar. Get medical help if symptoms get worse or last more than an hour.

The signs of heat stroke are generally extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees) taken orally; red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; dizziness; confusion; or unconsciousness. This is extremely dangerous and you should call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives.

>>Information from CDC and Meridian Township Fire Dept.











