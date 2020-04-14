Here comes your stimulus check. Or not.

All across Michigan, and the entire United States, people are watching for their stimulus checks that are to be heading their way.

Three weeks ago Congress passed the $2 trillion CARES Act that provides economic relief in the form of payments from the federal government, in most cases directly deposited into bank accounts.

But Congress left open an opportunity for banks and debt collectors to grab those payments if money is owed on accounts.

On Monday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general that is calling on the U.S. Department of the Treasury to take immediate action to ensure those payments go to American families and not debt collectors.

“Families across this nation are depending on these stimulus payments to keep a roof over their heads and to put food on their tables. If action is not taken to ensure this money is delivered to the people who need it, the sole purpose of the CARES Act will be defeated,” said Nessel. “My colleagues and I implore the federal government to ensure these payments are exempt from garnishment.”

The CARES Act authorizes the Treasury Department to issue emergency stimulus payments of up to $1,200 for eligible adults and up to $500 for eligible children.

Similar government relief programs intended to provide for Americans’ basic needs — like Social Security, disability and veterans’ payments — are all, by law, exempt from garnishment, a legal mechanism that typically involves “freezing” funds in a bank account by creditors or debt collectors.

The CARES Act does not explicitly designate these emergency stimulus payments as exempt from garnishment, allowing debt collectors to potentially benefit before consumers.

In their letter, the attorneys general urge Secretary Steven Mnuchin to use his authority under the CARES Act to ease any economic uncertainty for millions by immediately issuing regulation or guidance explicitly designating CARES Act “benefit payments” as funds that are exempt from garnishment.

You can read a copy of the letter here.