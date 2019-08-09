HERE FOR HEALTH: Breastfeeding awareness

Lansing- This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about breastfeeding awareness, as August is breastfeeding awareness month.We spoke with Tammy Ashley, who’s a Lactation consultant, and Family Nurse Practitioner at Sparrow Hospital. She says, what people should know when it comes to breastfeeding, is that there’s never been a study, proving any negative side effects of the practice.
In fact, according to Ashley:
“breastfeeding is a promotional benefit, for both the mom and the baby. For the mom it’s prevention of breast and ovarian cancers,type II diabetes later in life. For the baby, it promotes their immunity, as well as a big preventive factor for obesity, illnesses when they go to day care, and generally it’s just healthier for both the bonding for the mom and the baby”
For more information about breastfeeding, you can view our full interview with Ashley below.