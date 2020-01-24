Here for Health: Fighting the winter blues

Lansing (WLNS) – This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about SAD, or Seasonal Affective Disorder. We’re in the heart of the winter season, with cloudy days, and bad weather getting in the way of plans and keeping people inside. When this happens, it’s not uncommon for depression to set in, and cause people to experience, emotion, or anxiety.

6 News spoke to health experts who tell us an important step to fighting seasonal depression is being social, plan trips, take some time for yourself (even if you’re a parent) and “feed your soul”.

There’s more advice from Timothy Davis, Director of Behavioral Services at Sparrow Health System, in the video above.