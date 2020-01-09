Here for Health: This is Cervical Cancer Awareness month

Many people across Michigan State University's campus have fond memories of George Perles.

Perles has a long history with M-S-U dating back to 1956, when he started here as a student.

The chairman who worked with Perles says its a sad day for the spartan family.

She says she'll always remember the spark in his eye, his smile and his passion for MSU.

"He cared passionately about all students. He wanted them to excel at the field of play, but also in the classroom and in life. He had a soft spot for students and their achievement, and their ability to succeed" said Dianne Byrum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

Byrum adds that his impact on this university will last a life time.