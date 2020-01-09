Here for Health: This is Cervical Cancer Awareness month

Lansing—–This week 6 News is here for health, talking about cervical cancer, in honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cervical cancer for many years was the leading cause of cancer related death for women, but over the last 40-years that’s not been the case, due to an increase in exams, and understanding of the disease.
In the video above hear from Doctor Nathan Jones, a radiation oncologist at Sparrow Health System, who talks about this disease, and details everything you need to know from prevention, to making sure you’re getting tested.