Here is what you *can do* during three-week epidemic order

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – 6 News is here for you now to show you what *is* allowed to continue when the three-week epidemic emergency order takes effect on Wednesday.

State health officials say this is not a stay-at-home order like in the spring and leaves open jobs that cannot be performed from home, like:

*Manufacturing

*Construction

*Health occupations

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place. Pools can stay open for individual exercise.

Individualized activities with distancing and face masks are still allowed that includes:

*Retail shopping

*Public transit

*Restaurant takeout

*Personal-care services such as haircuts, by appointment