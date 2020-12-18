Here’s a list of frontline workers scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Henry Ford Health System

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Many nurses, emergency department workers and doctors are on the list to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a release from Henry Ford Hospital.

And the state health department’s own chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will get a vaccine tomorrow as well.

Here is a list of all the medical professionals who are scheduled for the vaccine.

Henry Ford Hospital

• Mariam Alaka, MD EmergencyMedicine Resident

• Suhair (Sue-Hair) Hadous(Hay-Doos), Respiratory Therapist

• Evan Guffey, BSN, RN

• Dr. Joneigh Kaldun, MD

• Santa Claus – AKA Murray Speers, BSN, RN, NICU

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital

• Rami Khoury, MD; Emergency Department

• Harold Knight, RN, EmergencyDepartment

• Callie Holt, Tech, Emergency Department

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

• Prisca Onwenu, RN

• Abdul Gellani, Respiratory Therapy

• Tim Genaw, Emergency Room Technician and Paramedic

• Dominik Starosta, MD, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care

Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

• Nicole Korbal, Respiratory Therapist

• Gale Darnell, MD, Emergency Medicine

• Davinia Schneider-Price, RN, ICU

Henry Ford Macomb Hospital

• Jill Murphy, RN

• Rachel Zeil, RN

• Anthony Colucci, MD