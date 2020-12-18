Here’s a list of frontline workers scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Henry Ford Health System

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Many nurses, emergency department workers and doctors are on the list to get vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a release from Henry Ford Hospital.
And the state health department’s own chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will get a vaccine tomorrow as well.
Here is a list of all the medical professionals who are scheduled for the vaccine.
Henry Ford Hospital
• Mariam Alaka, MD EmergencyMedicine Resident
• Suhair (Sue-Hair) Hadous(Hay-Doos), Respiratory Therapist
• Evan Guffey, BSN, RN
• Dr. Joneigh Kaldun, MD
• Santa Claus – AKA Murray Speers, BSN, RN, NICU
Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital
• Rami Khoury, MD; Emergency Department
• Harold Knight, RN, EmergencyDepartment
• Callie Holt, Tech, Emergency Department
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
• Prisca Onwenu, RN
• Abdul Gellani, Respiratory Therapy
• Tim Genaw, Emergency Room Technician and Paramedic
• Dominik Starosta, MD, Chief of Pulmonary and Critical Care
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
• Nicole Korbal, Respiratory Therapist
• Gale Darnell, MD, Emergency Medicine
• Davinia Schneider-Price, RN, ICU
Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
• Jill Murphy, RN
• Rachel Zeil, RN
• Anthony Colucci, MD