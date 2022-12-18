LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A recent state-wide poll done by EPIC-MRA shows what Michiganders want during the next state legislative term.

“All of the things with such strong bi-partisan support, they are concerned about the cost of living and things like prescription drug cost and the cost of healthcare… Not only from this survey but also other surveys we’ve done,” said Bernie Porn, president of EPIC-MRA.

According to poll results, 31% of participants said improving the cost of living and Michigan’s economy is the most important.

Porn also said that 7.1% said that the inflation rate is still “way too high.”

Coming in second is the quality of education, with 20% of participants saying they want to see an increase in school funding.

For more than 50% of Republicans, the top issue for the state involves the economy and jobs.

“Democrats, on the other hand, think that education and education funding is the top issue,” said Porn.

Incoming Michigan Senate majority leader Winnie Brinks commended Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s work that she has done fot the state economy as well as education.

“The governor has been really strong on economic development and making sure that there are opportunities to both bring jobs and to support business here. And to help get the education they need without the barriers of debt,” said Brinks.

Lastly, according to the results, Micghiganders also believe that profitable corporations need to be held responsible for lowering prices, cleaning up pollution and paying what they owe in taxes.