LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking steps to avoid any outright controversy in her State of the State message Wednesday night.

The last thing she wants to hear is boos from the Republicans.

It is a tradition that both political parties stand when the governor enters the House chambers for his or her state of the state message.

In the case of Gov. Whitmer, Republicans are pretty much sitting on their hands while the Democrats are more than eager to stand and applaud their governor.

So, for the first time in 40 years, is the governor going to do a little gloating now that Democrats are in control?

“There is no gloating,” said Whitmer. “I’m going to stay focused on fixing problems. I do want to recognize that this is a historic first with a Black speaker of the Michigan House and the first woman [Senate] majority leader.”

The last thing that the governor wants is for the Republicans to let out catcalls if she were to bring up the repeal of the Right to Work, which is why she will not be addressing it Wednesday.

The governor met with local retirees and others about their concerns over inflation and the need for tax relief, both of which she will address in her speech.

“My goal is to get money in the pockets of people who are living on fixed incomes and are struggling with inflation,” said Whitmer.

As every governor before has done, Whitmer will strike a repeated tone of bi-partisanship cooperation and an upbeat attitude.

“I’m feeling really optimistic about where we can go,” remarked Whitmer.

The State of the State address will air Wednesday at 7 p.m.