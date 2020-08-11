Here’s what you need to know about the updates to the Attorney General’s website

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you visit the Michigan Department of Attorney General website Crime Victim Rights webpage, there are some new changes you should be aware of.

According to Attorney General, Dana Nessel, the web page has a new look to make resources for crime victims easily accessible.

“Crime victims deserve both justice and support as they work to overcome the pain they’ve endured. The updates to our Crime Victim Rights webpage aims to provide those who need it with crucial resources to ensure they’re aware of the support and information readily available to them,” said Nessel.

Nessel said some of the changes include an updated FAQ section, expanded definitions of personal protection orders, details on the scope of the victim advocate role, and additional sexual assault resources.”

Updates to the Crime Victim Rights webpage include information on:

Victim Advocates

Additions to the page include a victim advocate section with details on their roles in providing comprehensive support to crime victims as they move through the criminal justice process. From court accompaniment and emotional support, to crisis intervention and community referrals, the victim advocate is there for the victim every step of the way.

FAQs

The informative Frequently Asked Questions section has been expanded to address concerns or fears behind reporting a crime if the victim is an undocumented immigrant, details on the court process, notifications crime victims receive after registering with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and steps to take in the event a defendant contacts the victim.

Resources

To avoid having to look for information in multiple places, the Crime Victim Rights page now has updated resources that include direct links to Michigan’s Sexual Assault Hotline along with details on the Sexual Assault Kit and Offender Tracking Information Systems, among a host of others.

The update to the Crime Victim Rights page is one of many occurring across the Attorney General’s website in an effort to streamline the use and access to essential information for those who visit the Department’s website.