Here’s what’s closed in Mid-Michigan today

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – With the large snowfall that hit Mid-Michigan overnight, many local county offices are making the decision to close to the public today.
Here is a list of each local county office that is closed today.
- Ingham County Clerk’s Office (only relates to the Vital/Elections division of the Ingham County Clerk’s Office, not the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. )
- Davenport Lansing Campus Closed Until Noon
- The 30th Judicial Circuit Court
- Ingham County Health Department
- Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic
- Ingham County Probate Court
- 55th District Court