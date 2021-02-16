Here’s what’s closed in Mid-Michigan today

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – With the large snowfall that hit Mid-Michigan overnight, many local county offices are making the decision to close to the public today.

Here is a list of each local county office that is closed today.

  • Ingham County Clerk’s Office (only relates to the Vital/Elections division of the Ingham County Clerk’s Office, not the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. )
  • Davenport Lansing Campus Closed Until Noon
  • The 30th Judicial Circuit Court
  • Ingham County Health Department
  • Ingham County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic
  • Ingham County Probate Court
  • 55th District Court

