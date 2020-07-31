Here’s your Eye on The Day for July 31

(CBS) – More than 12-hundred new COVID-19 deaths were recorded across the U.S. yesterday.

Nearly 80% were in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas.

Starting tomorrow a mask mandate is in effect in Wisconsin, more than 30 states have some face-covering requirement.

President Trump again claimed mail-in voting will cause rampant voter fraud, tweeting that the 2020 election “will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history. “

The president says he doesn’t want to delay the election…but also doesn’t want to later find that the “election doesn’t mean anything.”

The decision to delay is up to Congress and Republican leaders say there will be an election on November 3rd.

In April, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden predicted President Trump would try to move the election.

And it looks like the coronavirus has been bad for bubbly.

Industry officials in France’s eastern champagne region tell the Associated Press sales have dropped by a third.

They say that’s due to restrictions on weddings, nights out at restaurants and family gatherings.

It will likely leave 100 million bottles of champagne un-popped.

