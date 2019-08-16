“Hero Fest” draws 100s of veterans to downtown Lansing

Hundreds of people flooded Cooley Law School Stadium today to serve our nation’s heroes.

It’s the first and largest “Herofest” to hit the Capital area. There were booths to help veterans with things like education, health care, and overall quality of life.

The event was hosted by Volunteers of America and the Lansing Area Veterans Coalition and there were over 70 organizations represented.

Laura Leblanc of Volunteers of America said the great thing about something like this is that it brings all of the resources that veterans need to one place— instead of them having to search all over to get what they need.

“They’re our heroes right, they serve our country, they’re the reason why we’re here, they’re the reason why we enjoy the freedom we have, they deserve everything that they need.”

U.S. Army veteran Tom Allen appreciates the support.

“It brings people together. They never realize they had places to turn to for help and that’s my biggest thing. I felt alone for a long time.”

The event wraps up today at 1:00 p.m..