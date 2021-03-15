Heroic men help in Jackson apartment fire rescue

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—“When we ran in there, we didn’t care about our lives it was about saving everybody else,” said Jayshon Rogers.

It’s a story of the right person being around at the right time. Jayshon rogers was in town visiting his girlfriend, and while outside he saw his cousin Jamar Turner running towards another apartment building.

“When I looked up on this side I saw the building it wasn’t black smoke at first it was white, so he ran in there and I ran over here and we just started banging on the doors,” said Rogers.

He pulled the fire alarm, then door by door they went, but nobody was answering as the smell of smoke thickened. Then he found an elderly man right by where the fire was.

“We were like come on. The building is on fire. He’s like I got to grab all my stuff because I recently found out that his daughter passed away not too long ago, and he hadn’t even buried her yet. So, I felt where he came from, but we told him that your life is more valuable than anything in the building.”

Rogers and Turner started to kick down doors and ended up helping more than ten people get out of the burning building. all while battling through the smoke before fire crews could arrive. Rogers even wanted to put the fire out himself but the door where he thought the fire was starting from wouldn’t open.

“When I thought about it. It was like God didn’t open it for a reason because if I would have gone in there anything could have happened because the gas could have blown.”

Minutes later the whole roof was in flames, but everybody made it out safe because of what rogers and turner did. They’re being called heroes because of their bravery, but rogers says at the moment he just wanted to make sure everyone was safe.

“I wouldn’t consider myself a hero I would just say I’m glad because at first I wasn’t going to come to Jackson but God’s just been on my side.”