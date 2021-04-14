HHS encourages people to sign up for health plans with no monthly fees

In this feb. 24, 2021, photo, Xavier Becerra testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be secretary of Health and Human Services on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – About 327,000 people in Michigan are eligible for “zero-dollar” plans offered through the public health marketplace.

That’s according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is urging people to check the plans that are being offered. “Zero-dollar” plans are those with no monthly fees, and according to the department, about 60% of uninsured Americans qualify.

Even more, about 380,000 people in Michigan, qualify for low-cost plans through the public health marketplace. The cost of those plans has dropped thanks to the recently passed American Rescue Plan.

“We are encouraging uninsured Michiganders and current Marketplace enrollees to visit HealthCare.gov to see if they qualify for enhanced financial assistance to purchase quality, affordable health coverage,” says HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

You can review and enroll in those plans by visiting Healthcare.gov.