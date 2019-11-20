High amounts of copper found in Charlotte drinking water

Charlotte, Mich (WLNS) — High amounts of copper levels have been found in the City of Charlotte’s water.

The higher-than-normal levels of copper were identified earlier this month by the City of Charlotte through routine testing.

The Berry-Eaton District Health Deaprtment (BEDHD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the City of Charlotte are laying out guidelines for the community to follow as the water issue is addressed.

Individuals and families can take precautions to reduce their exposure to copper.

 Flush the pipes — drinking water is less likely to contain high levels of copper after doing this. Flush your pipes for roughly 2 minutes to reduce the copper. Pipes can be flushed by turning a faucet on all the way until the water turns cold, taking a shower, or even running a load of laundry or the dishes.

 Avoid drinking hot water from the tap. Hot water is more likely to contain high levels of copper

 Use a water filter. Water filters with the certification number “NSF/ANSI Standard 53” and information on the box that mentions copper are suitable for use. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to install and use the filter.

 Do not use water with high levels of copper to prepare powdered infant formula

 Do not boil the water. Copper is not removed from water by boiling, and boiling can actually raise the level of copper

 Clean faucet aerators at least once every six months

More information about copper can be found on the City of Charlotte’s website at http://www.charlottemi.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Copper-FAQ-Sheet.pdf.

Individuals or family members who may be experiencing symptoms of exposure to high copper levels (especially formula-fed infants and individuals with genetic disorders affecting copper) should contact their healthcare provider.

For general water quality questions and information on water testing, contact BEDHD’s Environmental Health division at 517-541-2615. MDHHS is also able to respond to questions about copper exposure and health by calling 844-934-1315.