LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After capturing district titles on Friday, high school girls basketball teams from across the state took the court Tuesday to begin the regional tournament.

East Lansing was tasked with taking on fifth-ranked Parma Western, who took down the Trojans in the regular season, on Dec. 7, 44-43. E-L already dished out revenge against Haslett in the district championship game, after falling to the Vikings, on Dec. 14, 43-42.

On Tuesday, the revenge tour marched on for East Lansing. Soraya Timms scored 20 points and the Trojans took down Parma Western, 54-46. East Lansing will now take on Battle Creek Lakeview in the regional final Thursday.

In Division 2, Portland, the reigning champs, used solid offense and defense to take down Marshall, 58-34. Ashley Bower led the Raiders with 20 points. Portland advances to the regional title game and will take on Chelsea, who defeated Williamston 48-46.