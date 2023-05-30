LANSING, (Mich) – For high school track & field athletes, in Greater Lansing, the honor roll meet holds a lot of value – some may say more than the state championship meet.

It brings together the top runners, throwers, leapers and vaulters from across the area and allows athletes from all schools and divisions to put their skills to the test.

The meet took place at Wavery High School on Tuesday and featured a lot of personal and school records.

Olivet’s Payton Otto broke the shot-put school record with a throw of 41’11. The Michigan State signee scratched on her first two throws but settled down on her third throw before breaking the record on throw four.

In the girls 1600-meter-race, East Lansing senior broke the honor roll meet record by four seconds with a time of 4:48.93. The Northwestern commit set a new personal best in the process.

For the highlights, check out the video above. For all the results: Click Here.