LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After the girls tipped-off postseason play last Monday, it was the boys’ turn to begin one-and-done time.

The marquee matchup of the night landed us at Lansing Sexton High School, where the host Big Reds were taking on CAAC White foe Lansing Catholic. The two teams split their regular-season meeting, with the most recent one coming just six days prior, where Lansing Sexton came out victorious 65-60.

In the opening round of district play, Lansing Catholic would avenge that loss and defeat the Big Reds, 60-48. Brody Kirkpatrick led the Cougars with 17 points, Dean Jacobs added 15 points, and Alex Watters recorded 13 points to end Lansing Sexton’s six-game winning streak.

“It was a big win for us,” Lansing Catholic coach Brian Dartt said. “Dale (Beard) does a great job coaching these kids. His kids are tenacious and they’re all energy, all the time. For us, to kind of weather the storm after the second quarter was a big deal for our kids.”

Senior forward Brody Kirkpatrick said, “It felt really good, you know after splitting with them last Tuesday. We knew we could have it. They’re a very physical team, very aggressive, and we worked hard for this moment.”

Lansing Catholic will now take on Ionia in the district semifinals on Wednesday at Portland.

Over at Holt, Lansing Everett and Mason were going at, with a trip to the district semifinals on the line. The two teams went back-and-forth in the first half, but the Bulldogs would build an eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter.

“We’ve been having third-quarter issues all season,” Lansing Everett coach Eric Adams. “So we just have to keep staying on top of them, it was no different this game, so we just had to keep talking to them, calling timeouts, calming them down, and letting them know we’ve been here before.”

That strategy worked out for the Vikings because with just 11 seconds left to play they found themselves down one point and possession of the ball.

Senior guard DeAndre Williams was determined to keep the season alive and did just that. With 5.1 seconds on the clock, he knocked down the game-winning to give the Vikings a 62-61 win.

“Really I saw the lane. We were trying to get the big open, but I saw all of them slide to one side. So, I saw the lane and I just had to attack it because I’ve been making all my lay-ups,” Williams said. “I knew it was there for me.”

Adams said, “Dre, we’ve been depending on him all season and he came through for us in the clutch. It was a sigh of relief because I knew we didn’t have a lot of time left. So, it was just good to see it go in.”

Lansing Everett will take on Okemos in the district semifinals on Wednesday at Holt.

After the Vikings were done at Holt on Monday, more Vikings took the floor. Jackson was taking on Jackson Northwest following Everett’s win. Thanks to 11 points from Duncan Moffitt and Ethan Anspaugh, the Mounties of Jackson Northwest picked up a 50-46 win and will take on Holt on Wednesday.

Lansing Eastern also punched its ticket to the district semifinals on Monday. The Quakers defeated Lakewood 63-54 and will face Haslett on Wednesday.