PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – Heading into Wednesday’s district semifinals, the Lansing Catholic boys basketball team knew keeping its season alive would be a tough task.

The Cougars were tasked with taking on CAAC rival Ionia, who beat them twice in the regular season and won nine of their last ten meetings. One of those losses includes last season’s 61-60 loss in this exact same spot – the district semis.

So, looking to get over the hump that is Ionia and trailing by 14 points in the second quarter, the Cougars relied on their seniors to take care of business.

Alex Watters scored a game-high 26 points and Brody Kirkpatrick added 17 points to lead the comeback for Lansing Catholic and take down Ionia, 57-55.

The Cougars will now face Lansing Eastern in the district title game Friday. The Quakers took down Haslett in overtime, 73-67, despite Thomas Dodd scoring 31 points for the Vikings.