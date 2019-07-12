Hillsdale Co. man arrested, faces child porn charges

A Hillsdale County man is jail today, facing a dozen counts relating to child porn.

Richard Hartsell, 29, of Jonesville was arrested Thursday at this home following a Michigan State Police investigation.

Hartsell is charged with with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity – distributing or promoting, four counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation began with a cyber tip sent to MSP by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. More investigation led to the identification of Hartsell’s home. A search there yielded multiple internet capable devices and other evidence.

If convicted he could be sentenced to up to 200 years in prison.

He is being held on a $960,000 bond.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.