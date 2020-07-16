Hillsdale College graduation event planned, despite expert advice

Despite strong recommendations from the Hillsdale County Health Department, graduation weekend is going on as planned at Hillsdale College, and it’s expected that more than two thousand students, and visitors will be on hand.

Health officials say, they are disappointed that the college would put the community at risk, but students we spoke with today, who have family coming from out of town are not concerned.

“I appreciate that we are able to because I was looking forward to it, and it was a bummer to finish my senior year online, so I’m really thankful to Hilllsdale you know unlike a lot of different universities are actually making an effort to prioritize that for its students, and families who are looking forward to it too,” said graduating senior, Elizabeth Vietor.

The private school says the commencement is an “expressive activity,” and they have put safety measures in place. The measures include a health screening, requirements to wear a mask, pre-set seating to create social distancing, as well as a special technology called Needlepoint bipolar ionization, to better clean the air within the buildings.

They also say ticketing will be contactless. Clorox sprayers will also be used to sanitize seating, and surfaces before events.

The Mayor of Hillsdale says, he is on board with the schools decision to carry on with the celebrations.

“From everything that I have heard that they are taking the safety precautions that they feel comfortable with, so no I am not especially concerned with it,” said Hillsdale Mayor, Adam Stockford.

The health department says, its biggest concern is with out of town guests coming into their community, and bringing in the virus unknowingly.

Festivities have already begun in town. The main graduation ceremony is set for Saturday, and will take place outside.

The school asks if you or anyone in your family have any COVID-19 symptoms, or you are over the age of 70 to please not attend.