Hillsdale College will not resume in-person classes until April 20th

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Hillsdale College told students that in-person classes have been postponed until Monday, April 20th.
“Though we wish to have you back on campus as soon as possible, we must delay further at this time,” said Provost Chris VanOrman in a letter to students. “Students who elect to return to campus are welcome back on Sunday, April 19, assuming the activity suspension is not extended.”
For students who have already left campus without their belongings, based on Michigan Gov. Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, the college is requesting students not return to get those items at this time.
If Hillsdale College resumes in mid-April, they plan to hold the commencement on Saturday, May 9th.
