Hillsdale County declares state of emergency

Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners has declared a local state of emergency in Hillsdale County amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Hillsdale County March 24, 2020. According to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, 12 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed within the county.

On March 10, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order 2020-04 declaring a state of emergency for the entire state of Michigan.

The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners has made the local state of emergency effective until 9:59 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, unless renewed or continued beyond that time.