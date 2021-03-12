Hillsdale County Sheriff receives $14,300 K-9 grant

Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — Hillsdale County Sheriff Hodshire has received a K-9 grant through the Hillsdale County Community Foundation and the Kellogg Youth Advisory Fund.

The grant is worth $14,300.

“Hillsdale County needs a K-9 unit due to Hillsdale County bordering Ohio and Indiana” the sheriff wrote in a press release.

In the past, the Sheriff’s Office had to reach out to the Michigan State Police in Lansing to have a K-9 dog brought down.

It is roughly an hour and a half wait for the State Trooper and the dog to arrive. We are going to utilize this dog for drug detection, tracking criminals and lost individuals.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff Office deputies are looking to sign a mutual aid agreement with Williams County (Ohio) and Stuben County (Indiana) in the near future which will allow them to utilize all the resources available in the tri state area.

The dog and training has been purchased from Scott LaRoe owner and operator of Magnum K-9 out of Quincy Michigan.

The Sheriff is excited to get his newest Deputy actively “sniffing” for illegal drugs.