Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a vehicle used in a break-in that occurred Monday Jan. 27.

The incident occurred at 12:50 a.m. on this day and the suspect vehicle appears to be a small, white van with two ladders on top, black molding or paint on the bottom of each side and in the style of a Ford transit van.

If you are familiar with this vehicle or know the owner of this vehicle, please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.