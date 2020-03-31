Hillsdale Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

HILLSDALE, Mich.—A Hillsdale Hospital employee has tested positive for COVID-19—the first employee confirmed with the virus.

The individual did not work in direct patient care and has been self-isolating for the past eight days, beginning when they first experienced symptoms. The patients receiving care in the area of the hospital where the employee worked were notified immediately, along with their families, of the positive test result.

“Our staff are following all appropriate protocols to protect themselves and our patients,” Randy Holland, infection control officer, said. “Self-monitoring, temperature checks and appropriate mask usage are major components of our effort to limit exposure. Should an employee exhibit symptoms or be suspected of having COVID-19, they will stay off work from the time of first showing symptoms and testing until the end of the appropriate self-isolation period. This person has now been off of work for more than a week and has indicated that their symptoms have reached the point of resolution.”

For more information on Hillsdale Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit hillsdalehospital.com/coronavirus.