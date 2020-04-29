Hillsdale Hospital seeks freedom to perform elective procedures

Today Hillsdale Hospital sent out an open letter straight to the Governor, urging her to allow hospitals with low numbers to begin elective procedures again.

“Our request as a small rural hospital who have contained our COVID crisis here in this community would be to please hear our cry, hear our plea. Our hospital depends on these surgical procedures, which we’re engaging in with the proper PPE, and precautions that we need to take,” said Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer at Hillsdale Hospital, Jeremiah Hodshire.

The hospital says it has never had a day with more than four COVID patients on their floor. Right now, their biggest challenge is that many people in the community are not getting the care they need.

“It’s very concerning to us, individuals that are afraid to come into the hospital because they are afraid they are going to get COVID, and other patients who are saying not right now. I’m not going to do those surgeries even though they could be urgent, or emergent right now,” said Hodshire.

Several steps are taken every day to keep patients safe, including screening every person that walks in the door.

Hillsdale Hospital fears that if procedures do not continue, there will be difficult decisions to make.

“I’ve had to look at the majority of these staff in the eye, and lay them off. I’ve had to have the tough conversations. I’ve had to talk to the patients, and their families about not getting the services that they need. I wanted the governor to hear in my voice, what this means to our community,” said Hodshire.

The hospital says it has lost millions of dollars in revenue due to the fact that surgeries are not taking place. They have also had to let go, or furlough 15% of their staff.