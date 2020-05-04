Hillsdale Mayor defends post in support of businesses reopening

Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford recently said on Facebook that many businesses planned on opening their doors today, despite the Governors orders. He also said he would support, and protect any who decided to do so.

He described the last few weeks as economically devastating, and says he understands that businesses have the universal right to take care of their families.

“I truly believe that whatever the laws say, laws change, universal rights do not, and universally speaking you have a right to apply your trade to feed your family to do what you need to do to achieve those goals, so yes I want to see businesses open back up,” said Hillsdale Mayor, Adam Stockford.

The Mayor says he will support businesses by showing up, and shopping, and believes there are measures in place to protect them.

“We will cross that bridge if we come to it, but I sincerely believe that there are things in place that would allow us to actively protect those businesses.”

Mayor Stockford says, he supports the Governor, and doesn’t want this to turn this into a stand off. He believes the post was misunderstood, saying he doesn’t think people will be reckless.

“That’s just not the case. This is a responsible community, and we are an independent community, and like I said I support any business that makes that choice. I believe that is a personal choice.”

It is unclear if any stores will decide to open their doors early.