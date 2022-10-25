LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nine Michigan communities are getting some serious dough for their water infrastructure, including Hillsdale and Reading.

The cities have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds.

The grant program focuses on giving low and moderate-income areas to existing water, sewer and wastewater systems.

The funding can be used to replace water lines, water mains, storm sewer lines and other related facilities.

2022 Water-Related Infrastructure Grant winners:

Applicant/Communities Percent Low-Moderate Income CDBG Request Total Local Match City of Clare 56.56 2,000,000 770,790 City of Evart 73.27 755,250 251,750 City of Dowagiac 62.78 1,140,000 380,000 City of Hillsdale 58.56 2,000,000 680,000 City of Imlay City 62.59 1,768,913 965,316 City of Iron River 62.72 1,363,800 455,000 City of Lapeer 64.06 2,000,000 2,235,000 City of Reading 62.92 1,750,000 1,164,674 City of Reed City 63.28 2,000,000 670,000 Total $14,777,963 $7,572,530 Table is courtesy of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Office

“The city of Reading is incredibly grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Strategic Fund Board for this Water Related Infrastructure Grant and the investment that they are making in our community,” said City Manager, Clerk and Treasurer Kimberly Blythe. “We believe that this partnership between the city, MEDC and the MSF board will enhance the quality of life in our community, while continuing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents and visitors by continuing to provide a water supply that does not fail, and streets and sidewalks that are safe to travel on.”