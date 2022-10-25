LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Nine Michigan communities are getting some serious dough for their water infrastructure, including Hillsdale and Reading.
The cities have been awarded nearly $15 million in Community Development Block Grant Water-Related Infrastructure grant funds.
The grant program focuses on giving low and moderate-income areas to existing water, sewer and wastewater systems.
The funding can be used to replace water lines, water mains, storm sewer lines and other related facilities.
2022 Water-Related Infrastructure Grant winners:
|Applicant/Communities
|Percent Low-Moderate Income
|CDBG Request
|Total Local Match
|City of Clare
|56.56
|2,000,000
|770,790
|City of Evart
|73.27
|755,250
|251,750
|City of Dowagiac
|62.78
|1,140,000
|380,000
|City of Hillsdale
|58.56
|2,000,000
|680,000
|City of Imlay City
|62.59
|1,768,913
|965,316
|City of Iron River
|62.72
|1,363,800
|455,000
|City of Lapeer
|64.06
|2,000,000
|2,235,000
|City of Reading
|62.92
|1,750,000
|1,164,674
|City of Reed City
|63.28
|2,000,000
|670,000
|Total
|$14,777,963
|$7,572,530
“The city of Reading is incredibly grateful to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Strategic Fund Board for this Water Related Infrastructure Grant and the investment that they are making in our community,” said City Manager, Clerk and Treasurer Kimberly Blythe. “We believe that this partnership between the city, MEDC and the MSF board will enhance the quality of life in our community, while continuing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our residents and visitors by continuing to provide a water supply that does not fail, and streets and sidewalks that are safe to travel on.”
“The city of Hillsdale is very appreciative of the Water Related Infrastructure grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation,” said Economic Development Coordinator Kelly LoPresto. “The WRI grant comes at a critical time when the city of Hillsdale has been diligently working on ways to fund street reconstruction and infrastructure improvements. The WRI grant will help move forward with projects that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”