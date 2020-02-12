Hillsdale Salvation Army food drive rallies local businesses

The holiday season is huge for many charities like The Salvation Army. People typically give food and, funds to help the less fortunate, but in Hillsdale County they didn’t quite meet their holiday goals by New Year’s day. Now they hope the community will show them some love for Valentines Day.

Cassy Grey has been the Captain of the Salvation Army in Hillsdale for the last five years, and after their holiday goal fell short by more than $25,000, she knew the shelves couldn’t stay empty. That’s why Grey, and her team decided to rally local businesses through the “Sharing the Caring Food Drive.”

“We can’t do this on our own. There’s no way, but us as a community when we come together as essentially a family, and continue to meet the needs of those in our community. Wow. That’s huge, and what a reminder that we all have a part to play. We are all these puzzle pieces, and when we come together amazing things can happen,” said Grey.

Businesses like Market House were one of many who were more than ready to take part by donating food, and providing drop off boxes in their stores. For store manager Sherrel Spieth, it’s the determination she sees from Grey to help other’s that ultimately inspires them.

“She’s very inspiring. Like she continues to give, and she’s always out trying to promote, and do everything she can to get as much help for the community, and it’s just very inspiring for everyone,” said Spieth.

Grey says it’s all about the moment when she can play her own piece in the puzzle to help brighten someone’s day.

“It’s an opportunity again to look them in the eye, and to be able to encourage them, and smile, and it’s amazing what a smile can do. I mean it is absolutely incredible when you make eye contact, and you smile that’s saying you matter, and I care about you, and that’s just a really neat opportunity to do that.”



If you would like to get involved as a business, or individual there is a link below.

https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/hillsdale/contact-us/