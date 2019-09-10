Historic Grand Hotel has new owners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is an opportunity to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks through volunteer service.

On that day, first responders and volunteers across the country came together in service to help people in the affected communities and make our nation stronger. In 2002, family members of 9/11 victims asked all Americans to reconnect to their civic duty by volunteering on this day to honor their fallen loved ones.

The Corporation for National and Community Service leads the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance efforts and collaborates with partner organizations to raise awareness of the events and projects paying tribute across the country.

The Corporation for National and Community Service has provided a search tool to find volunteer opportunities in your community.