The show must go on at Historic Jackson Theatre

For nearly 100 years, The Michigan Theater of Jackson has stood as a landmark downtown. At one point, the venue was hosting more than 300 events a year. This iconic building has been around for many historic events, including the Great Depression, World War Two, Vietnam, and so much more.

“I know on 1941 December 7th the theater was running a film, and the theater manager at the time. They call him the manager he came down, and said we’re closing down the United States has just been bombed, and go home,” said Executive Director at the Theatre of Jackson, Steve Tucker.

Just like in 1941, the theatre now sits with empty seats, this time for months because of Covid-19, and with no customers to pick up a ticket, and a box of popcorn, it’s left behind thousands of dollars in bills to keep the lights on.

“I think the Covid challenge may transcend all other challenges before hand,” said Tucker.

While many big box movie theaters may be faced with bankruptcy, Tucker says, the show will go on in Jackson thanks to several thousand dollars in donations from the community.

“The community has been incredible in their support of the Michigan Theatre of Jackson because it is part of downtown.”

Tucker says, they are already making plans for how they will re-open safely, including an adjusted seating chart, but there are still questions

“The issue is what if there is a family of four, and then a family of two, and then five kids that live next to each other down the street. That will be my problem. ”

For now, Tucker says he feels blessed by all the community support, and plans to host a free concert when the show is allowed to go on.