Historic Moores Park Pool assessment shows 2 options for million-dollar upgrades

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Lansing today announced that the rehabilitation assessment report of the historic Moores Park Pool is now complete, and now the City is left with two options to revamp the pool.

But the costs do not come cheap.

WTA, an architect agency filed a report that includes data regarding the probable cost of proper rehabilitation of the pool, fundraising options and more.

Option 1, which is preferred by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and the U.S. National Park Service includes the design of a pool wall that is expected to last 20 years.

The total estimated cost of Option 1 is up to approximately $4.8 million.

Option 2 corrects additional code deficiencies as discussed with the Michigan Health Department and includes the design of a pool wall that is expected to last roughly 50 years.

The total estimated cost of Option 2 is approximately $6.3 million.

“This report provides much needed data and information as we look at what it would cost to properly rehabilitate the Moores Park Pool. The City has many financial demands for necessary services, recreation, roads and sidewalks, and safety needs across the entire city. I look forward to working with the Friends of the Moores Park Pool on a community fundraising plan, potential grant opportunities and collaborating with them as we move forward.” Lansing Mayor Schor

The Friends of the Moores Park Pool is a group of Lansing area residents who team up with the City of Lansing to preserve this historic summer landmark. The Friends of the Moores Park Pool has nearly reached its goal to raise $30,000 to pay for 50% of the overall cost of the assessment.

“To protect the oldest surviving Bintz pool in America, our group is focused on restoring and maintaining this historic gem as an invaluable asset and community space for generations to come. As this process continues to evolve, we are committed to strong citizen advocacy for the pool and to strategically and creatively explore all possible options for its next chapter.” Veronica Gracia-Wing, chair of the Friends of the Moores Park Pool.

Designed by former Lansing City Engineer Wesley Bintz and built in 1922, the J.H. Moores Memorial Natatorium—known as the Moores Park Pool—is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

There are more than 100 Bintz-designed pools in municipalities across the country.

When open, the Moores Park Pool operates seven days a week, 10 weeks out of the year.

Read the report in its entirety: https://www.lansingmi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12263/Final-Report-2020054-ps