Historic porch roof collapses during tailgate in East Lansing

A piece of history in East Lansing collapsed over the weekend.



Causing people to go to the hospital, all because of a football tailgate gone wrong.



It all happened around 2 P.M. on Saturday along the 600 block of Elm ST in East Lansing.



“It basically just gave out and broke away from the house and fell into the front yard” Said Resident.



A Resident who does not want to be named, has lived in the house for 2 years now and says he’s never seen anything like it.



“I was shocked and i just saw the thing start to separate from the house and I knew it was going down. I don’t know, it was just surreal and crazy.” said Resident.



Fire officials tells 6 News 10 people were on the roof when it gave way, but the Resident who lives there says it was 4 or 5.



“One of my roommates dad and sister, both got pinned underneath. Everyone immediately went and lifted it up and they crawled out. I think one of them had broken their elbow. One had a gash on her head and one of the people standing on the roof broke their knee.” said Resident.



The homeowners were hosting a tailgate for the Michigan State Game and had around 50 people over.



“People have been up there before its not the first time.I see people up on their houses all the time, it’s pretty normal in a college town.” said Resident.



“You are not supposed to be on the roof, if you are not a roofer don’t go there.” said Scott Weaver, Building and Code Administrator for East Lansing.



Scott Weaver works for the city and says the house has been around for 103 years and is considered historic.



The porch roof has to be built the same way with similar material.



And this time hopes it will stay.



“If those people were not on the roof, the roof will still be there today and probably another 50 years.” said Weaver.