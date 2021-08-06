History in motion: Antique military convoy parades through parts of the Upper Peninsula

ESCANABA, Mich (WJMN) – 75 antique military vehicles made their way into the Upper Peninsula as part of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association historic convoy.

“We have been traveling along the Yellow Stone Trail, which a lot of people really aren’t aware of. It was developed early in this century and it runs from Plymouth Rock all the way to Seattle through Yellow Stone National Park,” Dan McCluskey the commanding officer of the MVPA said. “So, we are celebrating that particular nationally named road and following it from Aberdeen, SD to Conneaut, OH.”

On day nine of the trip, a wide variety of vehicles can be found in the convoy – some of them dating back to over 100 years ago.

“We run all the way from a 1918 Dodge Staff Car that was actually used by the military at a base south of Salt Lake City, which is in our headquarters unit,” McCluskey said. “That is our oldest vehicle, so that would have been World War 1. And then we go all the way to modern 5 ton trucks; we’ve got everything in between. We’ve got World War 2 Jeeps, 3/4 ton Dodges, 5/4 tons, all the way up through the years of motorized vehicles.”

The convoy puts people in awe as many veterans come out to see the vehicles and pay their respects. The group is also paying homage to AM General, as it is the 50th anniversary of the common military vehicle, the Humvee.

“A lot of people go to museums to see static displays of vehicles. Well, we are out here showing people exactly how they were used,” McCluskey said. “We’ll be doing almost two-thousand miles on this convoy. We’ll be on the road for 24 days and it’s our way of giving back to the military and to our public, showing them exactly what it is like to drive these vehicles and keep them on the road.”

To track the convoy’s exact location live click here.

For more information on the Military Vehicle Preservation Association click here.