

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting Friday, using your phone while driving will be against the law.

“You cannot have any control of the phone in your hand, on your neck, or any part of your body, your elbow, your shoulder, while you are in control of the vehicle,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

This includes when you’re stopped.

“Even at a stoplight or at a stop sign when the cars not moving, you’re still in control of the vehicle which is a violation if you have your phone in your hand,” said Sosebee.

This new law aims to decrease distracted driving.

“One of the main reasons for car crashes and near missed car crashes is distracted driving. and it’s only getting worse, I think we’ve all seen the drivers that have a phone in their hand whether they’re calling, texting, posting to social media, video recording, and it’s becoming a large problem,” Sosebee said.

The first violation will result in a fine of $100 and/or 16 hours of community service.

“The second one is going to be a fine of $250 and/or 24 of community service. And then if three violations occur within a three-year period you would be ordered to complete a driver improvement course,” said LPD officer Glenn Briggs.

You can talk on the phone while driving… as long as it’s hands-free.

“Get a phone carrier in your car as soon as you get in there put your phone in it and don’t touch it until the car is off again,” said Sosebee.

While this new law may be an adjustment, Sosebee reminds people the goal is to help keep everyone safe.

“When you get involved in an accident it typically doesn’t just affect you, it affects many more people,” he said.

Police say 911 calls are the only exception to the law, and if a crash happens where the at-fault driver had a phone in their hands during the incident, civil fines will be doubled.