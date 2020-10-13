Holiday shopping is officially underway

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Holiday shopping got an October start this year as Amazon is holding it’s annual “Prime Day” event for the first time ever in the fall.

Traditionally “Prime Day” falls in the summer months, but it was delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Other major retailers are jumping in the game in an effort to compete. Stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy all launched “holiday deals” to compete as droves of shoppers head online for the 2-day Prime event.

“Prime Day” isn’t the only driver behind an earlier start to holiday shopping this year. Retailers across the board are expected to start “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday” deals weeks ahead of time both in stores and online as they work to curtail large crowds in the stores amid this COVID-19 pandemic.