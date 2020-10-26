Holiday travel predictions down 50% in Michigan due to COVID-19

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — Holiday travel could fall by 50% this year due to COVID-19 fears, that according to AAA Michigan.

In it’s holiday forecast, AAA reports that Michigan residents are cautiously developing plans for the holiday travel season. Accoding to the new survey, the pandemic and presidential election are key influencers in how comfortable people feel about traveling in the coming months.

According to AAA, 78% of Michigan travelers are concerned about sticking with tradition this holiday season, due to the pandemic. However, confidence is improving.

Nearly half (45%) of Michigan residents say they are more comfortable traveling now, compared to earlier this year when the pandemic began.

One-in-five Michigan residents (21%) plan to travel this holiday season. Although that’s half as many as last year, one in seven (14%) have yet to decide if they will take a trip.

Those who do plan to travel, will do so by car. The same survey shows the majority of Michigan residents (72%) say they are most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle. This mode of transportation provides more personal control over cleanliness and social distancing. Driving also tends to be more affordable due to lower gas prices and allows drivers to be more flexible with the timing of their trip.