HOLLAND, Mich (WOOD) — Holland is full of color already and it will be full of people when Tulip Time begins Saturday.

It’s the 94th year for the event. More than 4.5 million tulips will line the streets and parks of downtown Holland. It’s free to visit downtown and the public parks.

Last year, visitors were introduced to the Tulip Immersion Garden at the Ottawa County Fair Ground. Ibo Gulsen came from the Netherlands to put the display together. It will return this year with more than 65,000 flowers. It’s $15 for adults and $5 for kids 3 to 12.

New this year is the bicycle showband crescendo. The group is traveling from the Netherlands to the United States for the first time ever. They will begin performing on May 12 at Ray Smith Stadium.

If you would like to plan your trip to Tulip Time, visit www.tuliptime.com/events.