Hollywood barriers fall in milestone Oscars for ‘Parasite’

LOS ANGELES (AP) – In a thrilling and raucously applauded upset, the revolutionary best picture win for Bong Joon Ho’s Korean thriller “Parasite” ended a more than nine-decade English-language monopoly on cinema’s top prize at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The win reverberated around the world and signaled a new globalism for the Oscars. The U.S. film industry is much more accustomed to sending its movies around the world than receiving them. Some still grumble at the sight of subtitles.

Others said the Academy Awards’ top honor should be for a homegrown film. But the historic success of “Parasite” reflects a movie world that’s increasingly borderless.