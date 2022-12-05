HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor from Holt has made an appearance on shows like “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Chicago Med”, among many others.

It all started when Ash-Shakoor was younger and promised his sister he would make it on TV.

“I remember making this affirmation about like 8 or 9 years old and telling her like one day I’m going to be on TV,” said Aqeel T. Ash-Shakoor

Now Shakoor can be found on multiple TV shows.

But he’s also a Gulf War veteran, a pastor, a family man, but most importantly to him, he’s an activist for the homeless.

“I picked out some organizations and started purchasing bikes and then looking for bikes that people were giving away,” Ash-Shakoor said. I’d go by and pick them up or purchase the bikes and then I would take them and drop them off.”

He says the reason why he wants to help the homeless get back on their feet is because he’s had his own struggles in life.

“It’s not about failure because just doing it you succeeded and always give yourself credit for the little advances.”- He said

Aqeel’s next on-screen appearance will be in the film “Shirly”, which will be released sometime in 2023.