Holt athletic department mourns loss of wrestling coach

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Holt Athletic Department mourns the loss of Rupert “Rocky” Shaft, a cornerstone of the wrestling community. Photo Credit: Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Holt High School’s Athletic Department announced Wednesday the passing of Rupert “Rocky” Shaft.

According to a release from the department, Shaft had 47 years worth of wrestling records under his belt and was a cornerstone of the Holt athletic community.

During his time as Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, he won over 34 district titles, 3 state championships, and coached 18 state champions.

The Holt Athletic Department expressed their sorrows, saying:

“Rocky was more than a wrestling coach.  To some, he was a father figure.  To others, a coaching mentor.  To all, he was a genuinely caring friend that loved this Holt Community, loved his family and being a father of daughters, and loved coaching wrestling.”

Both Holt’s Crisis Intervention Support Team and the Athletic Department have extended the offer of extra support to students today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar