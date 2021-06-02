Holt athletic department mourns loss of wrestling coach

Holt Athletic Department mourns the loss of Rupert “Rocky” Shaft, a cornerstone of the wrestling community. Photo Credit: Holt High School

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Holt High School’s Athletic Department announced Wednesday the passing of Rupert “Rocky” Shaft.

According to a release from the department, Shaft had 47 years worth of wrestling records under his belt and was a cornerstone of the Holt athletic community.

During his time as Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, he won over 34 district titles, 3 state championships, and coached 18 state champions.

The Holt Athletic Department expressed their sorrows, saying:

“Rocky was more than a wrestling coach. To some, he was a father figure. To others, a coaching mentor. To all, he was a genuinely caring friend that loved this Holt Community, loved his family and being a father of daughters, and loved coaching wrestling.”

Both Holt’s Crisis Intervention Support Team and the Athletic Department have extended the offer of extra support to students today.