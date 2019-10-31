Holt community mourns loss of one of its best players

LANSING — The Lansing Area, but more specifically the Holt community, is mourning the loss of one of the best basketball players to have worn a Rams jersey.

Our Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren learned last night that Paul Crosby died on Tuesday in a single semi-truck accident in Indiana. One of Crosby’s former coaches, Ben Bakken, informed Dahlgren of the news.

Crosby played at Holt from 2004-2007 and was a part of the Rams’ state championship team in 2005. He was an all conference player at Mississippi Valley State University and also played basketball overseas. We will have much more tonight in our 6 o’clock sportscast.