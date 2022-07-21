LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Before Guershom Sylvain put on a Lansing Common FC uniform, the club knew about his game.

In July of 2021, Sylvain suited up for Lake St. Clair in a friendly with Lansing Common. At the time, Sylvain was entering his senior year at Holt High School and didn’t let his youth hurt his play.

The Detroit Mercy signee scored four goals and led Lake St. Clair to a 4-1 victory that day. Which is when Lansing Common knew it wanted Sylvain to join them in 2022.

“I told Oaks (Josh Oakley) we need this guy,” Lansing Common midfielder and Haslett alum Munir Sherali said about Sylvain’s performance last year.

Sylvain said, “Everything has been great. I’ve had a warm welcome and a feeling of being wanted. Being wanted here has made my transition very easy.”

I saw him play in high school, back when he was a sophomore, and I was just impressed with him then,” Robins’ interim head coach Brent Sorg said. “You could just see the maturation process occurring before you. He just has this desire and hunger to score goals.”

This is Lansing Common’s second season of existence and it finds itself in a position to win its first title in club history.

On Saturday, July 23, the Robins will welcome Inter Detroit to Eastern Stadium for their final match of the season. With a win, Lansing Common will lock up first place in the Midwest Premier League.

What set up this title-on-the-line match for LCFC: Sylvain.

In the 81′ of Sunday’s game with Michigan Stars, Sylvain scored the go-ahead goal that gifted the Robins three points and first place.

“Last weekend was a game of grit,” Sylvain said. “Both teams were fighting, but for me, it was just being positive to myself.”

Sherali said, “He’s absolutely electric on and off the field. Great guy, and a great player. He’s everything that we wanted this season.”