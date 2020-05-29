Holt High School seniors celebrate graduation with drive-thru party

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) – At Holt high school the annual senior breakfast and awards ceremony looked a bit different this year.

It was a drive-through event with multiple stations in the high school parking lot.

Students were encouraged to decorate their cars for the event.

Each were given some breakfast, a yard sign, a present and any awards they qualified for.

Students said they appreciated the effort.

“I miss my teachers, I miss my friends, so it’s like getting one last ride to drive-thru and see everybody, see the school, see my field, it is kind of emotional,” said senior Mason Cordell.

We here at 6 News wanted to do something special to honor the senior class of 2020.

We’re inviting you to join us on *June 4th as we celebrate seniors.

We’ve got an hour-long special show planned that will feature guest commencement speakers, including coaches Jim Harbaugh and Tom Izzo.

And it will be hosted by our own Sheri Jones.

We’ll also show pictures of local seniors.

So join us as we celebrate seniors on June 4th at 7:00 p.m. on WLNS-TV 6 and our sister station on WLAJ.