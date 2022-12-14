DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The holiday polar bears that were stolen from Esker Landing Park have been found, but they are significantly damaged, Delhi Township said on Facebook.

Despite being bolted to a concrete base, the bears were stolen the night of Dec. 8.

Officials said the bears were recovered over the weekend but have pretty significant damage and can’t be displayed.

The officials didn’t say if the damage is repairable, but said Delhi Township is working with law enforcement.

If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-244-1825.