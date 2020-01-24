Holt man arrested in stolen vehicle incident

Jackson, Mich. —

A 35-year-old Holt man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said on Facebook that one of their deputies had conducted a routine traffic stop on Main St. near First St. in the Village of Munith.

After investigating, it was discovered that the driver may have committed several felony crimes.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Washtenaw County.

The man was found in possession of a handgun and controlled substances.

The suspect was lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

Charges have been requested from the Prosecuting Attorney for possessing stolen property, possession of controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Patrols in this area were targeted due to recent property crimes.